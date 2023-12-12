Keepers Holdings returns 50% of core net income as cash dividends

THE board of directors of The Keepers Holdings Inc. announced a 50 percent payout ratio of core net income of the previous year being returned to shareholders in the form of cash dividends totaling P1.118 billion.

This amounts to P0.077 per share payable on Jan. 18, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 27, 2023.

This dividend represents a 41 percent year-on-year increase in annual cash dividends declared versus the previous year while the current dividend yield amounts to around 5.3 percent.

Keepers has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption since its follow-on offer in 2021.