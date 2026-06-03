Keeping Cebuano storytelling alive through children's literature

A decade in the making, “Mga Karaang Sugilanon alang sa Kabataan: Cebuano Folktales” was launched by Women in Literary Arts-Cebu (Wila) on May 22, 2026 in Cebu City, bringing together nine traditional stories that aim to preserve Cebuano language, values and storytelling traditions for a new generation of readers.

Long before screens and gadgets filled children’s attention spans, stories were about how communities passed on values, memories and identity. Members of Wila gathered to launch a collection of nine Cebuano folk tales, retold for young readers and edited by Cebuano language scholar Erlinda Kintanar-Alburo.

Held at Rizal Memorial Library and Museum Building, the launch celebrated more than a decade of work behind a project that seeks to preserve Cebuano storytelling traditions for a new generation. The book features stories divided into “human stories” and “animal stories,” blending imagination, moral lessons and cultural heritage through bilingual Cebuano and English texts.

Originally intended for the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education Program of the Department of Education, the collection continues to serve as a tool for language learning and cultural preservation even after revisions to the curriculum. Its preface emphasizes that the stories aim not only to teach Cebuano and English, but also values such as honesty, fairness, obedience, family solidarity and work ethic.

The collection also highlights the importance of making Cebuano literature accessible to younger readers who are now more accustomed to English. Through simple dialogue, child-friendly narration and colorful illustrations, the writers hope children can develop a positive connection with their mother tongue while discovering stories rooted in local culture.

For Joanalyn P. Gabales, author of “Haring Gangis Ug Haring León,” the book arrives at an important moment.

“It’s important to have this kind of book today because of heritage,” she said. “Nowadays, maybe some kids would not even understand the real meaning behind these tales or the significance.”

Gabales shared that the project took over 10 years to complete, largely because of difficulties finding a publisher willing to support Cebuano-language literature.

“There was a time I proposed to a Manila-based publisher and the reply was simply: ‘We don’t have a demand for Cebuano titles,’” she recalled.

During the launch, Atty. Marlouize Villanueva of the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission reflected on storytelling as an essential part of preserving memory and identity in a rapidly changing world shaped by technology and artificial intelligence.

“It reminds us that culture survives through care, recollection and the willingness of one generation to speak to the next,” Villanueva said.

As Cebu continues to navigate modernization, “Mga Karaang Sugilanon alang sa Kabataan” stands as a reminder that stories told in one’s own language remain powerful bridges between generations. (Sophie Cazimi / Université Libre de Bruxelles Intern)