Keeping flu protection within reach: Watsons makes vaccination more accessible to Filipinos

For many Filipinos, however, knowing what to do is only part of the challenge. Busy work schedules, school activities, family responsibilities, and everyday errands can make it easy to put preventive healthcare on hold, especially when getting vaccinated means making a separate trip to a healthcare facility.

Watsons is helping make vaccination more accessible by bringing these services closer to where Filipinos already live, work, and shop. Vaccination services are available at more than 300 Watsons stores nationwide, many of which are located in SM Malls. Of these, 22 vaccination hubs offer daily services, giving individuals and families greater flexibility and more opportunities to make preventive care part of their regular routines, at a time that works for them.

More than 85,000 patients have already received vaccinations through Watsons, reflecting the growing demand for accessible preventive healthcare. Among the vaccines offered, flu vaccines remain the most in demand, followed by HPV, pneumonia, shingles, and pertussis vaccines.

“We understand that with busy schedules, preventive care can sometimes be put off, so we continue to make vaccination services more accessible through our stores. With flu vaccines among the most in-demand vaccines, and as the rainy season continues, we hope to give more Filipinos the flexibility to get vaccinated as part of their everyday routines and take an important step toward protecting themselves and their loved ones,” said Danilo S. Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons.

Beyond vaccination, simple everyday practices such as washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when feeling unwell can also help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses. Those experiencing severe, persistent, or worsening symptoms should seek appropriate medical advice.

Whether you're heading to work, bringing the kids to school, or simply doing your weekly errands, staying protected against the flu can be one simple step toward keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy.

For the latest updates on vaccination schedules and participating stores, customers can also follow Watsons Philippines on social media or visit the Watsons website. (SPONSORED CONTENT)