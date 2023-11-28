Keith Human, Coloura celebrate new albums with show on Dec. 9

INDIE rock troubadour Keith Human and pop rock band Coloura are set to celebrate the recent releases of their latest albums through a free show happening on Dec. 9, 2023 at Draft Punk in Mango Square Mall.

In addition to both bands headlining the show, up and coming artists Liana San Diego and Franciskoe are also set to perform at the show, which is co-presented by indie label Melt Records and Draft Punk.

Keith Human’s rousing rock and roll debut album Boringly Wild was released to critical acclaim on Oct. 13, while Coloura’s second EP Love and Influence, a collection of genre bending pop rock goodness, was released on Nov. 24. While the music from each release is a sharp contrast, both acts share a strong affinity both in their pursuit of music and outside it.

Songwriter Liana San Diego recently collaborated with Keith Human on his latest single, “Prom Night,” and is set to release more of her own new music soon. Producer extraordinaire Franciskoe has likewise performed with both bands in various shows, most notably in the 2022 edition of September Fever Fest.

While the show is free, audiences who wish to support the performers can “pay what they want” at the Melt Records merch table at the venue, with all proceeds going straight to the performing artists. Various merchandise, part of the proceeds of which will go to the performers, will also be available at the event.

The show will be Melt Records’ final production of 2023, and it promises to be a night of eclectic and electrifying indie music and a truly fun way to end the year for Cebu’s indie music fans.