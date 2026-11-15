Keith Human releases brand-new track, music video for ‘Violeta’

Cebuano singer-songwriter Keith Human has just released his brand-new single, a pop ballad called “Violeta.” The track dropped on streaming platforms on November 13, 2026, accompanied by a self-directed music video.

“Violeta” follows Keith Human’s recent single “The Age of Abandonment.” In contrast to the alternative rock direction of his previous release, “Violeta” leans into soft rock, with a ballad reminiscent of timeless hits from the 1980s. Both tracks form part of Keith’s upcoming sophomore album, which follows his acclaimed debut album Boringly Wild, released in 2023.

“The track ‘Violeta’ reflects a sonic landscape where ambient textures meet raw guitar lines, underscoring the emotional core of the song,” Keith said.

Collaborating once again with his longtime friend and collaborator ST3R10, Keith laid the foundation for the song and left the prolific producer to work his magic. The result is a smooth pop track with a nostalgically catchy melody.

The title “Violeta” refers to an actual street in Bulacao, Cebu City. The street serves as the setting for the song’s lyrical protagonists, a couple who fall deeply into a “mutual delusion” about being in love.

“I’m sure everyone who has already passed by that place or just lived nearby has some stories about Violeta Street, but this one right here is mine,” Keith added.

The cover artwork for the new single, along with the visual direction for the wider album campaign, was crafted by renowned visual artist Inodoro™, whose striking imagery for “Violeta” amplifies the song’s lyrical themes of longing and resilience.

To celebrate the release, Keith Human and Melt Records hosted a listening party on Nov. 13 at Filla Killa Shop. The event featured a premiere of the song’s music video, acoustic performances by Angelou Sereno, Elizabeth and Keith himself, as well as a DJ set by ST3R10.

“Violeta” is now available on all major streaming platforms. / PR