Kelley Day explains absence from showbiz

BEAUTY queen and Kapuso actress Kelley Day revealed that she stepped away from show business due to a mental health disorder.

“I was diagnosed with panic disorder in June 2022 and it happened while my dad was in hospital,” the 29-year-old said in an interview with Pep Live.

Her last project was the Kapuso primetime series “The World Between Us,” which concluded in January 2022.

“Na-overwhelm ako sa nangyari noon. Pero thank God, okay na yung dad ko. It was me who ended up suffering with sickness… I surrendered myself to whatever was gonna happen to me. And I just put trust in my doctors,” she said.

Day admitted she was initially in denial but eventually accepted the help she needed.

“It reached a point na nasa rock bottom na ako. And I had to accept the help that was being offered to me… I basically disappeared. I deleted all my social media. I just focused on me. I followed my doctor’s advice.”

She added that the support of people who understood her situation helped her realize she was not alone.

“So people that reach out to me, they have similar things din and it just makes you feel less alone,” she said. / TRC S