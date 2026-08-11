Kelvin Miranda refuses to settle case over father’s death

Kapuso actor Kelvin Miranda announced that the case involving the death of his late father, Patricio, will continue as they seek justice.

In an interview on Ogie Diaz’s YouTube vlog, he said the person who hit his father wanted to settle the case, but he refused.

“They seemed to want to admit their fault. To settle, then give compensation depending on what they could afford,” Kelvin said.

“I told them that it’s my mother’s decision because she is his wife. As for me, I don’t want to. I want it to go through the proper process,” he said.

When asked if he wanted the person who hit his father to be imprisoned, Kelvin said they would respect whatever decision the court makes.

“To be imprisoned or whatever the appropriate punishment for him is. Because I’m not also praying for anything bad to happen to the person.”

His father, who worked as a driver for a ride-hailing app, figured in an accident in April 2025 after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a van. / TRC S