Ken Chu confirms absence from F4 reunion tour

Taiwanese actor and singer Ken Chu has confirmed that he will not be joining the upcoming F4 concert tour.

In a video posted on his official Instagram account on Dec. 8, 2025, Chu said there is no existing contract between him and the music side involved in the tour.

“I believe there is no existing contract between me and music on that side,” Chu said.

He added that Taiwan-based recording company B’in Music, which is backing the concert tour, had demands that he declined.

Chu also addressed representatives of B’in Music, saying that if they felt he was not suitable for the performance, they should have informed him directly. / TRC