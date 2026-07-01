Ken Chu explains absence from F4 reunion concert

In a post on his Instagram page in December 2025, Ken Chu revealed that he had been removed from the F4 reunion concert tour by organizer B’in Music due to three unresolved issues between them.

Although he did not specify what those issues were, Chu denied allegations that he had been excluded because he announced the group’s reunion before it was officially confirmed.

“Actually, I’m the same as everyone else. I also only realized through these things (social media) that I was excluded from this matter,” said the original F4 member.

“Well, I also hope there will be a day when the intentions of all four of us can be consistent. Then we can truly bring everyone a great event. I hope everyone still looks forward to it, because I’m quite looking forward to it, too,” he added.

Chu also called out a certain “Sister Ai” of B’in Music, whom he accused of orchestrating his exclusion from the tour.

“Finally, it’s like this, believe in the love of music, Sister Ai. I don’t quite understand what you’re doing now. That is to say, if you don’t like me, or you think I’m not suitable for this performance, I think you could have told me directly. Meaning you don’t need to resort to smear tactics. One way to throw dirty water. I don’t quite understand what you want me to do,” Chu said. / TRC S