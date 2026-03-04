Ken San Jose joins Manila staging of A Chorus Line

DANCER and performer Ken San Jose will play Mark Anthony in the upcoming Manila run of A Chorus Line.

Mark is the youngest member of the ensemble — a first-time auditionee navigating the realities of a professional dance career. The role requires strong technical dance training alongside singing and acting.

Although widely known for his contemporary choreography and television appearances, San Jose began his career in theater before transitioning to digital and broadcast platforms. He returned to the stage last year in Joseph the Dreamer, which led to his audition for A Chorus Line. In preparation for the role, he trained in jazz and ballet to meet the production’s demands.

First staged on Broadway in 1975, A Chorus Line centers on dancers auditioning for a musical, exploring their personal histories and career aspirations through song and choreography. The Manila production will also feature Filipino-American stage actor Conrad Ricamora.

The show runs Thursdays to Sundays from March 12 to March 29, 2026. / PR