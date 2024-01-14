Kenyan runner defends crown

This year’s route, however, was more challenging with the last part of the race at the grueling Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

This was Cepsiror’s sixth Cebu Marathon 42K crown.

Florendo Lapiz finished second with a time of 2:35:37, while Joseph Mururi ended up at third with a 2:42:19.

From winning the 10K Women’s race last year, Artjoy Torregosa topped the 42K Women’s category with a time of 3:12:14.

Torregosa was also way ahead of her closest rival Maricar Camacho, who clocked in with a time of 3:14:39.

Jennylyn Nobleza finished third with 3:18:41.

Richard Salano and Christine Hallasgo dominated the 24K race.

Richard Salano won the 24K Men’s division with a time of 1:20:33, while Hallasgo had a time of 1:40:14 to take the 24K Women’s title.

Solano and Hallasgo were the champions of last year’s 21K race.

Arlan Arbios was second with 1:25:00, while Prince Lee settled for third with 1:26:37 in the 24K Men’s category.

Cherry Andrin placed second with a time of 1:46:53, while Lany Adaoag ended up at third with 1:52:12.

Ritche Estampador bagged the 12K Men’s title with a time of 40:33, while Joida Gagnao won the 12K Women’s division

with 47:36.

Mark Mahinay crossed the finish line first in the 6K Men’s category with a time of 20:07, while Asia Paraase won the 6K Women’s race with 25:37.