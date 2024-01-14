Kenyan runner defends crown
KENYAN runner Eric Chepsiror is once again the fastest man in Cebu after crossing the finish line first in the 42-kilometer race of the Cebu Marathon 2024 at the SM Seaside City in the South Road Properties on Sunday, Jan. 14.
Even though he was slower that his last year’s performance, Chepsiror still left the other runners in the dust with a time of two hours, 33 minutes and 50 seconds, around two minutes faster than his closest competitor. Chepsiror’s time last year was 2:32:11.
This year’s route, however, was more challenging with the last part of the race at the grueling Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.
This was Cepsiror’s sixth Cebu Marathon 42K crown.
Florendo Lapiz finished second with a time of 2:35:37, while Joseph Mururi ended up at third with a 2:42:19.
From winning the 10K Women’s race last year, Artjoy Torregosa topped the 42K Women’s category with a time of 3:12:14.
Torregosa was also way ahead of her closest rival Maricar Camacho, who clocked in with a time of 3:14:39.
Jennylyn Nobleza finished third with 3:18:41.
Richard Salano and Christine Hallasgo dominated the 24K race.
Richard Salano won the 24K Men’s division with a time of 1:20:33, while Hallasgo had a time of 1:40:14 to take the 24K Women’s title.
Solano and Hallasgo were the champions of last year’s 21K race.
Arlan Arbios was second with 1:25:00, while Prince Lee settled for third with 1:26:37 in the 24K Men’s category.
Cherry Andrin placed second with a time of 1:46:53, while Lany Adaoag ended up at third with 1:52:12.
Ritche Estampador bagged the 12K Men’s title with a time of 40:33, while Joida Gagnao won the 12K Women’s division
with 47:36.
Mark Mahinay crossed the finish line first in the 6K Men’s category with a time of 20:07, while Asia Paraase won the 6K Women’s race with 25:37.