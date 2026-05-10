Kerr agrees to 2-year deal with Warriors

GOLDEN State Warriors will keep champion head coach Steve Kerr following reports of a two-year contract extension with the franchise.

According to reports, Kerr has reached an agreement with the Warriors and is awaiting the signing of his new deal to finalize the contract.

In his 12 years of coaching with the Warriors, Kerr has won four championships and six National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals appearances alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, including five straight Finals from 2015-19.

The Warriors are already eliminated this season and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years, earning the 10th seed in the Western Conference and eventually losing at Phoenix in the play-in tournament. / RSC