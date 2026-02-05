Kerwin Espinosa, co-accused surrender to NBI in Cebu

FORMER Albuera Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-Cevro) on Thursday morning, February 5, 2026, in connection with a murder case filed against him.

According to the NBI, Espinosa, along with two co-accused, was brought by their lawyer Jesus Obejaro to the NBI-Cevro at 10:45 a.m.

This was also confirmed by Espinosa in a Facebook post, saying in a video that he will not wait for authorities to serve the arrest warrant.

“Nigawas na akong warrant mga alas dyes. Padung na ko sa gitugyanan sa balaud para musurrender. Dili na nato paaboton nga iserve pa nila ang maong warrant,” he said.

(I already received the warrant at around 10 o’clock. I’m on my way to the proper authorities to surrender. We won’t wait for them to serve the warrant anymore.)

He also appealed to the people of Albuera, Leyte to pray for him.

“Iampo na lang ninyo ang safety sa akong kinabuhi. Iampo na lang ninyo ang akoang pagsurrender nga walay mahitabo nga dautan,” he said.

(Just pray for my safety. Pray that my surrender will go smoothly without anything bad happening.)

The surrender followed a letter-request from the defense seeking the service of a warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 14 in Cebu City.

The warrant, signed by Presiding Judge Merlo Pasco Bagano, pertains to Criminal Case R-CEB-26-00564-CR against Espinosa for violation of Article 248 (Murder) of the Revised Penal Code.

NBI-Cevro confirmed that all three accused were taken into custody upon their arrival and are being processed for immediate commitment.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the circumstances of the case as of this writing. (DPC/LRM)