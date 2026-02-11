Kerwin Espinosa released from Cebu City Jail

ALBUERA Mayor Kerwin Espinosa was released from the Cebu City Jail after the Cebu Regional Trial Court recalled and set aside the arrest warrant against him in a murder case due to lack of jurisdiction.

In an order issued by Presiding Judge Merlo Bagano on February 10, 2026, the court directed that the case be returned to Leyte since the alleged crime did not occur within the territorial boundaries of Cebu City.

The court emphasized that because the alleged crime took place in Barangay Zone 10, Albuera, Leyte, the Cebu court has no authority to conduct the trial of the case.

It was learned that Espinosa and two other companions surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas on February 5, 2026, after RTC Branch 14 issued a warrant of arrest against them.

Meanwhile, the court also rejected the application of Republic Act No. 10660, which allows the transfer of cases involving public officials to other judicial regions to avoid partiality.

The court cited two critical points in rejecting the application.

First was the nature of the case, as it does not fall under the law’s requirement that the accused must be holding public office at the time the crime was committed.

Second was the timing of the crime, since Espinosa was not yet mayor when the alleged offense was committed.

Following this, Espinosa expressed gratitude to God for answering his prayers and maintained that he is innocent of the accusations against him. (ANV)