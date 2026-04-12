‘Ketamine Queen’ faces 15-year prison sentence

A BRITISH-AMERICAN drug dealer accused of supplying drugs to “Friends” actor Matthew Perry before his death has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” and four others were charged in connection with the death of the Canadian-American actor, who was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home in 2023.

Authorities identified Sangha as an alleged supplier of ketamine to Perry and other high-profile clients in Hollywood.

“Sangha, a dual citizen of the United States and Britain, ran a drugs emporium from her swanky apartment in Los Angeles, from where she dished out narcotics to wealthy customers in America’s entertainment capital,” a report said.

Perry, 54, had publicly spoken about his struggles with substance abuse and depression during his lifetime. / TRC S