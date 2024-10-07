Key developments surrounding Cebu City's waste-to-energy project

THE construction of Cebu City’s P4.8 billion waste-to-energy (WTE) project is experiencing further delays, leading to concerns about the credibility of the private partner involved, NewSky Energy Philippines Inc.

Here are the key developments regarding this project:

Timeline and Legislative Actions

September 22, 2022: The City Government and NewSky Energy Philippines entered into a joint venture agreement (JVA) for the construction of the WTE facility.

October 2, 2024: During a regular council session, a resolution proposed by Councilor Joel Garganera was approved, authorizing Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to sign an amended JVA with NewSky Energy. This amendment allows for a one-year extension for the construction of the facility due to the firm’s ongoing compliance with necessary permits and requirements.

October 2023: NewSky Energy previously requested a one-year extension, citing the need for additional time to acquire permits and licenses.

Concerns Raised

Councilors Nestor Archival, Joy Augustus Young, Mary Ann de los Santos, and Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa voiced objections during the session, particularly regarding the project's prolonged delays. Archival expressed skepticism about the company’s ability to deliver on the project, stating that the request for an extension raises concerns about potential financial or technological issues.

Project Status

Garganera reported that NewSky Energy has completed a geotechnical investigation, installed temporary fences, and is in the process of acquiring land conversion clearances from the Department of Agrarian Reform.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a Department Circular that suspends all applications from June 25 to November 25, 2024, which affects the application for a biomass energy operating contract.

The facility is expected to process up to 800 tons of waste daily upon completion. While the civil work was initially planned to start in November 2024, the exact timeline remains uncertain due to ongoing permit compliance.

Financial Aspects and Future Plans

Garganera indicated that NewSky Energy would cover all financial requirements for the project and had already purchased a seven-hectare site in Barangay Guba. The company aims to have the WTE facility operational by 2025, pending the successful acquisition of all permits and approvals.

Potential Alternatives

Should the City decide to revoke the JVA with NewSky Energy, WTE operators from Sweden and Switzerland have shown interest in proposing alternatives.

However, Councilor Archival questioned the feasibility and advantages of the project, expressing doubts about its potential effectiveness and the clarity of its path forward. (SunStar Cebu)