Kidlat Tahimik’s art installed at MCIA

MACTAN-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the second largest airport in the Philippines, has taken a significant step to enhance passenger experience by installing art pieces that showcase the rich history of Lapu-Lapu City.

MCIA now houses the four installation art pieces in its Terminal 2, which caters to passengers of international flights.

The artworks were installed by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Eric Oteyza de Guia, also known as Kidlat Tahimik.

MCIA, Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) and the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) officially signed an agreement to promote Filipino arts on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, highlighting the significant pieces of de Guia and several wood carving artists.

NMP Director General Jeremy Barns said that this was the first time the museum lent installation art pieces to an airport in the country.

Barns said that if the initiative is successful after being piloted here, similar projects could be implemented in other airports, such as those in Clark, Pampanga, Panglao, Bohol, Albay, and other locations.

Barns further said that NMP wants to give tourists and all “balikbayans” a cultural experience through the art installation.

AIC chief executive officer and president Cosette Canilao also supported MCIA’s dedication to enriching the passenger experience of the world-class airport with art that exhibits Filipino heritage and culture.

The four installation art pieces, made with authentic wood and stone, depict Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition to the Philippines, the indigenous people and Lapu-Lapu.

De Guia said he was delighted and “ecstatic” that his artwork has found a home in MCIA.

He added that this will not only educate tourists but also local Cebuanos about the historical events that took place in the past.

“Nagagalak ako. I am ecstatic [that] it has found a home here, and it’s not just for tourists but magandang malalaman din ng mga taga-Cebu na may isang mandaragat, sailor in 1551 na siyang umikot sa mundo and he is one of us na kasama sa mga isla natin. I hope the story goes around more, especially [to] Cebuanos,” said de Guia.

(I am delighted. It’s wonderful for the people of Cebu to learn about a sailor from 1551 who circumnavigated the globe and is one of us, part of our islands. I hope the story spreads more, especially to Cebuanos.)

De Guia, also known as Father of Philippine Indie Cinema, also encouraged young aspiring artists to be authentic in the pursuit of their careers and craft.

“Let’s take a moment to reflect, especially for the young artists: we were under colonial rule for nearly 500 years. Instead of being copycats, let’s showcase our own unique form and creativity. Let’s not remain prisoners of colonialism,” said de Guia in a mix of Tagalog and English. / DPC