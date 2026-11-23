AN INDEPENDENT panel of observers should monitor the bicameral conference committee’s deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

Pangilinan urged both chambers of Congress to let citizen watchdogs, private sector representatives and officials from the Commission on Audit and the Office of the Ombudsman observe the proceedings, according to a Philippine News Agency report.

A bicameral conference committee, or bicam, is a temporary panel of senators and House members who

reconcile differences between their respective chambers’ versions of a bill. Both chambers must approve the compromise before the bill goes to the president.

According to Pangilinan, public scrutiny could help keep questionable allocations out of the final spending bill.

“Prevention is better than cure. Hindi dapat nawala na pera ng ating taxpayers bago makapag-usisa (Taxpayers’ money should not have to go missing before questions are raised),” he said in a statement issued as the Senate began plenary debates on the measure.

Independent observers

Pangilinan also suggested inviting Supreme Court representatives as observers, provided their participation respects judicial independence and is consistent with the court’s ruling in the Lagman case.

He said independent observers should have a regular place in the congressional budget process.

He cited the practice introduced by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian began in 2025 and continued by Sen. JV Ejercito this year of allowing citizen watchdogs to attend as guests of the Senate delegation.

Disclosure of changes

Pangilinan urged the bicameral conference committee to make every change public as it reconciles differences between the Senate and House versions of the spending bill.

“Make every change in the bicameral conference public. Identify who proposed it, explain its purpose, and provide a clear justification,” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Pangilinan said accountability for spending decisions begins before Congress approves the final bill.

“Both chambers of Congress are accountable for every allocation before it becomes law. This is the people’s money. The process of deciding where their hard-earned money goes must be open to the public,” he said.

El Niño preparations

Pangilinan also called for more funding to secure water supplies, prepare for drought and provide timely assistance to farmers amid the threat of a strong El Niño phenomenon.

He said the 2027 budget should help protect harvests and farmers’ livelihoods and keep food affordable.

Budget timetable

Gatchalian said Sunday that the Senate aimed to finish plenary debates by Friday, Nov. 27, and that Congress could ratify the final bill before Dec. 17. The Senate’s online schedule also lists budget questioning on Dec. 1.

Under the timetable Gatchalian outlined, the bicameral conference committee would meet in December to reconcile the two chambers’ versions of the bill.

The deliberations follow an October Supreme Court ruling that declared the 2024 and 2025 budget laws unconstitutional over congressional increases in appropriations and struck down two provisions of the 2026 budget. The Senate and the Department of Budget and Management have since discussed changes to the rules governing unprogrammed appropriations in the 2027 bill. / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES