‘Killer’ starfish ravage Southern Leyte corals

EIGHTY percent of fisherfolk in Southern Leyte have been severely affected by an ongoing outbreak of crown-of-thorns starfish.

The outbreaks have been recurring over the years, with notable occurrences in 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, and now in 2024, said Ryan Tomol, one of the presenters during the Visayas Regional Marine Protected Area Forum, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

Tomol said these outbreaks have been triggered by factors such as climate change and the loss of natural predators due to overfishing and habitat degradation.

However, Tomol cannot provide an estimate of the damage caused by the crown-of-thorns starfish.

The crown-of-thorns starfish, native to tropical and subtropical waters, is a marine species found primarily in coral reef ecosystems in the Indo-Pacific region.

Named for its spiky, venomous spines that resemble a crown of thorns, these starfish can grow up to 60 centimeters or 24 inches in diameter.

They are known to feed on coral polyps, which can lead to significant destruction of coral reefs when their populations grow uncontrollably. They are closely related to sea urchins and sea stars, said Tomol.

Tomol is a member of the Dap-Ag Boys, an organization dedicated to combating the crown-of-thorns starfish outbreak. He shared their efforts in addressing the crisis through the manual removal of crown-of-thorns starfish.

Since 2019, the group of 50 volunteers has removed over 8,000 crown-of-thorns starfish from local reefs, collecting 200 to 300 crown-of-thorns starfish in their weekly dives.

Despite their efforts, the damage remains extensive, visibly affecting entire reef areas and severely impacting the livelihoods of fisherfolk.

Forced to relocate

Many fisherfolk are forced to relocate to find new fishing grounds, as the affected areas no longer yield sufficient catch.

Tomol said the group’s limited resources and manual approach hinder their efforts.

“We’ve coordinated with the local government unit and even the provincial government, but their approach is very different from ours,” he said in Cebuano.

In a media briefer, the MPA Support Network, in collaboration with the Partnerships for the Philippine 30x30 Project, organized the Visayas Regional Marine Protected Area Forum.

The event highlights best practices and lessons learned in the management of marine protected areas in the Visayas, with a goal of strengthening marine biodiversity conservation and improving the effectiveness of marine protected areas. / CAV