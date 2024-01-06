Killing of Lapu-Lapu official could be ‘work-related’

THE death of City Hall consultant Christopher Ceniza is likely connected to his duties at the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market in Barangay Poblacion, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, LLCPO spokesperson and head of the City Investigation and Detection Management Unit (CIDMU), said Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, that Ceniza works as an executive assistant for market operations at the public market and there could be high chances he could have encountered misunderstandings upon strictly implementing the market policies.

“Dako ang motive sa work. Naa sya mga naligsan sa iya stricto nga pagpatuman sa lagda sa merkado,” said Torres.

(There is a high chance he could have offended someone while strictly implementing the market policies.)

Ceniza was shot dead Tuesday, Jan. 2, by unidentified assailants onboard a motorcycle in the vicinity of the public market while assisting collectors with night-time deliveries such as vegetables, fish, and meat.

He is the husband of Barangay Pajo councilor Jill Ceniza.

Ma. Elena Caballes, the market administrator who was with Ceniza that night, narrated that some motorcycle-riding men suddenly approached the victim, whom she thought were his friends until one of them pointed a gun at Ceniza and shot him.

The bullet that went to one of his ears straight to his mouth led to the victim’s untimely death.

Aside from work, Torres said they are also looking into his business as another possible angle to the crime, but he failed to give more details about it.

In an interview on Thursday, Jan. 4, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said authorities already had persons of interest (POIs) in the crime, though it still needs further verification.

Chan also affirmed that Ceniza’s gunman hasn’t left the City yet.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, Chan strongly condemned Ceniza’s killing and vowed to do everything in his power to serve justice to his slain ally.

Torres said the case is still undergoing configuration, and they had yet to produce the names of the POIs.