Kim Atienza shares unseen ‘PBB’ audition video of late daughter Emman

Television host Kim Atienza shared a previously unseen audition clip of his daughter Emman Atienza for the reality show collaboration “Pinoy Big Brother” on March 9, 2026.

Emman died on Oct. 22, 2025 at the age of 19 in Santa Monica, California.

In an Instagram post, Atienza said the video was sent to him by Cory Vidanes, who visited his daughter’s wake. He explained that they agreed not to release the clip until the “Pinoy Big Brother” collaboration season had concluded.

“This is a clip of Emman’s interview for @pbbcollab sent to me by Tita Cory Vidanes when she visited Emmansky’s wake,” he wrote. “We agreed not to post it until the season ended. Would my Emmansky be a good housemate?”

In the 1-minute and 21-second video, Emman spoke about her passion for advocating mental health.

“I’m really passionate about mental health. I wanted to take psychology since I was very, very young because I noticed the lack of mental health resources in the Philippines,” she said in the clip. / JMT S