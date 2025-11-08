Kim Chiu asks: Who is to blame for Cebu flooding?

TV HOST-ACTRESS and Cebu native Kim Chiu expressed heartbreak over the flooding in Cebu following typhoon Tino’s landfall in the Visayas.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Kim said her area was not directly affected but she was alarmed by the extent of the disaster.

“I hope those in charge will do everything necessary so this doesn’t happen again,” she said. “In our area, there was no flooding. But this is the first time we’ve seen floods this severe in Cebu. So, who should we blame now?”

She appealed to concerned officials to address the worsening problem. Kim also recalled the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu the previous month. While all cast and crew members of her project were safe, they were anxious about the continuous aftershocks.

“It was nerve-wracking. We all stayed in the hotel. Every time there was an aftershock, everyone — Ms. Zsa Zsa, Sir John, all of us — would grab our bags and rush downstairs,” she shared. / HBL