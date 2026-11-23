Actress Kim Chiu admitted that she is now afraid for her life as she deals with several serious personal problems, including the case she filed against her sister, Lakambini “Lakam” Chiu.

“I’ve been very emotional. My mental state is not in the right place,” she said in a YouTube vlog recorded on Sept. 24 but uploaded only on Sunday, Nov. 22.

“I never imagined this would happen to me. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would go through something like this. They even had to convince me to vlog because I really couldn’t do it. I would just lie down and stay at home all the time,” she shared.

“I became afraid of people. I don’t know why. I’m also attending therapy sessions. I have sought medical help because I couldn’t take it anymore. I stopped giving updates. I stopped everything. I really didn’t know what was happening to me,” the actress added.

“I just stay at home because I’m really scared for my life. I’m truly afraid, and I don’t want to talk about what’s happening right now. But today, I woke up feeling a little braver,” she said.

Kim clarified that the case she filed against her sister does not yet cover her personal funds, which were also among the missing money.

“Those were corporate funds. It was the company’s money. I haven’t filed a case yet involving my personal money. I still can’t believe this is happening. Because this is not right. This is so much money from the company itself, and this is just 124 counts of qualified theft,” Kim said.

Despite her struggles, the actress assured her fans that she would return to show business when the time is right. / TRC S