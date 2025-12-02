Kim Chiu sues sister for qualified theft

ACTRESS Kim Chiu filed a qualified theft case against her sister, Lakambini Chiu, according to an ABS-CBN News report Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The lawsuit follows the discovery of “serious financial inconsistencies” within their business partnership.
Chiu stated that she pursued legal action after she learned “substantial amounts connected to my business assets were found missing.”
Chiu's legal team tried to resolve the matter internally. They held numerous discussions before formally submitting the complaint.
The sisters previously reconciled after months of misunderstanding, a SunStar Cebu report on November 5 stated.
That falling-out reportedly began after Lakam allegedly lost money she was keeping for Kim in gambling.
Lakam was also reportedly spotted at a hotel casino. (SunStar Cebu)