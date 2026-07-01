Kim Chiu fires back after Ogie Diaz shares hallway encounter

“She had this expression that was somewhere between a smile and a frown. I asked, ‘Why? Am I not allowed?’ Then she went into her dressing room. After we walked past each other, my wife asked me, ‘Why did Kim Chiu say that to you?’ She could’ve just ignored me. Why did she have to say, ‘Good thing they let you in’?” Diaz recalled in his vlog.

“She was born in 1990. I was already working at ABS-CBN in 1992,” he added.

Kim later appeared to respond by reposting comments from fans who came to her defense on Instagram.

One fan wrote, “The nerve of Ogie Diaz to expect Kim to greet him when all he does is speak negatively about her. Did he really expect Kim to be all chummy with him? The nerve.”

Another netizen commented, “Respect begets respect. So what if you started working in 1992? Why should anyone respect you if you don’t deserve it?”

Kim reposted both comments on her Instagram Story. / TRC S