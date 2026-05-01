Kim Chiu marks birthday with aid drive

ACTRESS-HOST Kim Chiu marked her 36th birthday on April 19 by extending assistance to communities affected by rising fuel and commodity prices.

Videos circulating online showed Chiu distributing free fuel, grocery packs and meals to tricycle drivers and residents.

Her team organized the activity by issuing stubs indicating schedules and locations for the distribution. She also provided food from brands she endorses.

Chiu was seen interacting and taking photos with beneficiaries during the outreach. / TRC