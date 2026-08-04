Kim Chiu pursuing case against sister, says Star Magic

Kim Chiu has not withdrawn the case she filed against her sister, Lakambini “Lakam” Chiu, contrary to recent speculation.

Star Magic clarified the matter after an old video of Kim talking about Lakam resurfaced online. The talent agency explained that the footage was taken in 2023, when the sisters were still on good terms.

“While the statements made by Kim at the time were true and reflected the circumstances then, they no longer represent the present situation,” Star Magic said in an official statement.

“Since then, Kim has discovered material information that came to light in 2025, which prompted her to take legal action. As a result, a criminal complaint filed by Kim against Ms. Lakambini Chiu is currently pending before the proper authorities,” the ABS-CBN talent management arm added.

The statement also reiterated Kim’s decision “to pursue the case through the proper legal process in order to establish the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and seek justice.”

In December 2025, Kim filed a qualified theft complaint against Lakam over an alleged dispute involving money and their business ventures. / TRC