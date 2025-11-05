Kim Chiu reconciles with sister

ACTRESS-HOST Kim Chiu has reconciled with her sister Lakam after months of misunderstanding.

It was previously reported that the two had a falling out after Lakam allegedly lost money she was keeping for Kim in gambling. Lakam was also reportedly spotted at a hotel casino.

“I’m happy to hear that Kim Chiu and her sister Lakam have already reconciled. It was a family issue they chose not to air in public,” said Cristy Fermin on her show Showbiz Now Na.

“We never heard Kim say anything bad about Lakam, and Lakam never spoke against Kim. That’s how family should be,” added co-host Romel Chika.

“It’s nice to see that unlike others in showbiz who air their dirty laundry in public, Kim and Lakam kept things private,” Cristy added.

“What’s good about Kim and Lakam is that the public never heard a word from them — no denial, no accusations, no drama,” she said. / HBL