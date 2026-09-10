Kim Chiu’s sister formally charged

Lakambini Chiu has been formally charged before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City after prosecutors found sufficient basis in the evidence submitted by Kim Chiu against her sister.

Lakam is currently facing 124 counts of qualified theft in connection with P44.396 million in corporate funds belonging to their company, House of Little Bunny Philippines, Inc. (HOLB).

According to Pep.ph, Lakam strongly denied the qualified theft allegations outlined in the resolution.

Lakam said she was not the treasurer and general manager of HOLB, but its corporate secretary. She also disputed the claim that her withdrawals and online transfers were “unauthorized.”

Lakam maintained that the money she used at a casino was not for gambling, but for a business venture intended to generate returns for Kim’s company.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have dismissed the qualified theft complaint against Kim’s personal accountant, Helena Tayag, due to an alleged lack of evidence. / TRC