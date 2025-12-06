Kim files qualified theft case vs sister

THE conflict between actress Kim Chiu and her sister Lakam Chiu has reached the courts after Kim filed a qualified theft complaint against her on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Their family issue has circulated for some time after reports surfaced that Lakam allegedly mishandled a large amount of money from Kim’s “business assets.”

The Kapamilya actress said she was compelled to file the case not only to protect her company but also the employees who depend on her business.

On June 16, Kim and Lakam were still together celebrating Father’s Day with their father, William Chiu. But by Aug. 4, reports noted that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The missing amount, believed to be in the millions, was allegedly lost to gambling.

“This decision did not come easily. It is one of the most painful steps I have ever taken in my life. As many know, I built my business ventures with hard work, passion and trust in the people I love.

“Unfortunately, substantial amounts connected to my business assets were found missing. These discoveries forced me to take formal action to protect not just my company, but also the livelihoods of the people who work with me and the integrity of everything I have built,” Kim said in an official statement. / TRC