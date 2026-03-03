Kim Hye-yoon, Dex spotted in Bohol

Popular South Korean celebrities, including “Lovely Runner” star Kim Hye-yoon and TV personality Dex (real name Kim Jin-young), were spotted in Bohol province.

Actresses Yum Jung-ah and Park Joon-myun were also seen in a video circulating on social media while waiting for their luggage at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

Reports suggest they are in the Philippines to shoot a television show, reportedly a spin-off of the reality variety program “Fresh Off the Sea.” Hye-yoon rose to fame through her 2018 drama “Sky Castle” and later starred in “Extraordinary You” and “Lovely Runner.”

Dex is known for appearing on “Single’s Inferno.” Jung-ah starred in “Sky Castle” and the films “A Tale of Two Sisters” and “Smugglers,” while Joon-myun appeared in the dramas “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” and “Under the Queen’s Umbrella.”/ TRC