Kim Kardashian to undergo esophagus surgery

AMERICAN media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian announced that she is scheduled to undergo surgery on her esophagus.

She said doctors found “irregularities” in her esophagus following her recent diagnosis of esophagitis.

“I’ve seen a couple of doctors and it’s been heavy on my mind lately,” she confessed in an episode of “The Kardashians” on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.

Her father, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer at the age of 59 in 2003, a condition Kim fears she might also develop.

“I haven’t really told too many people about this, just because I think it’s something that really hits home for me and I just don’t really wanna go there,” she added.

“With my dad having passed away from esophagus cancer, hopefully I can just take medication and this will go away,” she said.

However, a preview of the upcoming episode showed Kim being taken to the hospital.

“The doctor says my esophagus has these irregularities and I have to have them cut out. It’s the same thing my dad had.” / TRC S