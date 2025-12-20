Kim, Paulo allegedly living together

ACTRESS Kim Chiu and actor Paulo Avelino are currently the subject of speculation that they are living together.

However, Ogie Diaz said on his “Showbiz Update” vlog that he sees nothing wrong with it, if true, since both are single and of the right age.

“Mayro’n ba silang sinagasaan? Pareho naman silang single, ‘di ba? At marami naman sa fans nila ang gustong-gusto sila,” Ogie said.

(“Did they hurt anyone? They’re both single, right? And many of their fans really like them.”)

A netizen also commented: “Kim is 35, Paulo is 37. True or not, I won’t judge. They are mature enough to decide for themselves.”

As of now, neither has confirmed a relationship or whether they are simply riding on the popularity of their “KimPau” fans. / TRC