Kim Trinidad releases new song off upcoming album

SINGER-SONGWRITER Kim Trinidad has just dropped a new song entitled “Tattooed Girl” to all major streaming and digital music platforms. The new song, about “being consumed by this nervous infatuation, unknowingly slipping into a delusion,” offers a peek into the upcoming album Blinders, which is set for a 2024 release date.

Trinidad, while largely known for her work as the primary songwriter, guitarist and lead vocalist of indie rock band Loop, is no stranger to being a solo performer. She has previously released music under her own name, including 2018’s “Between” and 2022’s “When You Know.” Fans of the songstress can, however, be excited about “Tattooed Girl” and the collection Blinders as the release showcases her first entirely self-produced solo music released to the world.

The motivation to release Blinders was kindled during the pandemic, as Trinidad took account of her expansive catalog of written songs and drafts which were yet to be released. “I made a pact to myself to release at least 10 of them before I die,” she quipped.

While historically working with other producers for her solo work, the decision to self-produce was made consciously. “Back in 2014, I recorded the album, Blinders, as a love letter for this person,” she shared. “As this was my 10-year-old love letter, I couldn’t imagine having someone else write this letter for me, which is why I decided to finish what I started and just self-produce.”

“The whole project was a lot. It was everything — tedious, complicated, frightening, demanding discipline, and too much for one person to handle,” she confessed. “But it was definitely liberating!”

Prior to “Tattooed Girl,” Trinidad’s production prowess had already come to light in her band Loop’s recent decade edition of their beloved album Flirting With The Universe, where she rearranged and mixed a new version of the track Lost.

“Tattooed Girl” is just the beginning of this journey, as Trinidad is set to release another single from Blinders before releasing the album in full towards the end of the year.

“Sometimes, creativity pushes you to go through everything alone to let another side of you emerge through the art,” she mused. “Whatever you hear in the next few months, or years, is all me. Authentic, quirky, vulnerable, angry, unfiltered me.”

"Tattooed Girl" is now available on all streaming platforms.