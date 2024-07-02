Kin identify bodies dumped in Talisay City, Balamban

THE relatives of the two men whose remains were discovered dumped in separate locations in Talisay City and Balamban town in midwestern Cebu, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, have already identified them.

The first victim was discovered in Talisay City's Campo 5, Barangay Manipis.

His family recognized him as Alexander Langi alias Dodo, of Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

The second victim, 35-year-old fisherman and former drug surrenderer Franklyn Edaño, was identified by his uncle Saturnino Matibag.

His body was dumped in Sitio Goyo, in the mountain barangay of Prenza in Balamban.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Julius Garcia, the chief of Balamban Police Station, Matibag was with Edaño’s girlfriend when they went to the police station and positively identified the victim through the pictures shown to them because of the clothes and jewelry that the victim wore before he went missing on Friday night, June 28.

"So ganiha’ng buntag naa sila diri among gipakita nila ang mga pictures katong during sa conduct sa processing sa Soco, sa atoang Municipal Health Officer sa post-mortem naa man tay mga pictures, nailhan nila nga si Franklyn tong naa sa picture base katong black t-shirt nga iyang gisuot unya naay printed markings sa likud ug katong long pants, kay mao man to ang ingun sa girlfriend before daw na wala na missing mao to ang suot ni Franklyn," Garcia said.

(They were here this morning, we showed them the photos from the post-mortem examinations that the Scene of the Crime Operation (SOCO) and our Municipal Health Officer had taken. Based on the black t-shirt with printed markings on the back and the long pants that he was wearing—which his girlfriend had claimed he had on before he vanished—they were able to identify Franklyn).

No bruises or injuries were seen on Edaño’s body, making the Balamban health officer to believe that the victim died of suffocation because his head was covered with a packaging tape.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Police Provincial Office has ordered the Balamban Police Station to submit the body to the PNP Forensic Unit for an examination.

According to CCPO information officer Police Major Windel Abellana. it is necessary to crossmatch the evidence before determining if the body found is, in fact, Edaño's.

In light of this, CPPO chief Colonel Percival Zorilla will call the investigators of the Talisay City and Balamban police stations to discuss the evidence they have collected from the crime scene within their respective jurisdictions.

One of the things the police are attempting to determine throughout the inquiry is finding out whether the two victims are related to one another and whether the crimes had any connection.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare had earlier said that they were trying to ascertain if the killings were committed by the same group of people because they bore similarities—both had their wrists tied behind their backs and their bodies thrown. (AYB, TPT)