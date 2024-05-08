Kin identify body dumped in Badian, Cebu

THE body that was discovered beneath a cliff in the mountain barangay of Santicon, Badian town, southwest Cebu on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2024, has already been identified.

Badian Police Station Chief Captain Jerwin Mark Battung said the relatives identified the deceased as Joseph Oralde, 20, of Barangay Bunga, Toledo City.

According to Battung, the victim went missing on Sunday, May 5.

A 17-year-old boy who was gathering firewood in the area discovered Oralde placed in a sack.

The victim was then brought to the Sacred Heart Funeral Homes in Barangay Palanas, Ronda town.

Mark Talaba, secretary of Sacred Heart Funeral Homes, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that Oralde's relatives had arrived at the funeral homes at dawn of Wednesday, May 8, and had positively recognized him.

Talaba said he overheard the relatives saying that Oralde was shot in Toledo and placed inside a car before his body was discovered. (DVG, TPT)