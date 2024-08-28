Kin sue Compostela cop for ‘maltreating’ boy who joined Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

THE relatives have filed charges for physical injury and child abuse against the police official from Compostela Police Station who allegedly maltreated a 15-year-old boy who took part in the recently concluded Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

The accused was guarding the billeting area of the Compostela dance troupe at the Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City when the incident took place on the evening of August 24, 2024.

The said police officer allegedly collared the victim for being late during their final briefing even though the organizers had called them.

The victim reportedly asked, "Unsa diay sala naku kuya? (What is my mistake, brother?)" and the policeman slapped him, and when he said, "Nagkaon ra man ko (I was just eating)," he was slapped once again.

The victim's sister, Jackie, stated that her younger brother sustained injuries as a result.

She claimed that when the police collared her younger brother, he nearly pulled both feet off the ground.

According to her, the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, but they only found it out around 8 p.m. after being posted in the social media.

Jackie expressed disgust that no municipal worker or social worker assisted them in pursuing charges against the policeman.

But despite this, Jackie said they will continue with their legal battle and will not accept a settlement from the defendant.

She also said that they would no longer allow her younger brother to rejoin the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. (AYB, TPT)