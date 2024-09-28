Kin, supporters allowed during filing of COCs

CANDIDATES filing their certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the upcoming elections in Mandaue City will be allowed to bring up to three family members, while supporters will also be permitted to witness the event.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Election Officer Annafleur Gujilde told reporters on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, that there are currently no restrictions on the number of supporters, provided the crowd remains manageable and orderly, as they make final preparations for the upcoming filing of COCs.

“It’s really unavoidable that supporters will accompany the candidates during the filing, as long as the crowd is manageable and there is no chaos,” Gujilde said in Cebuano.

Comelec-Mandaue is now in the final stages of preparation for the COC filing, set from Oct. 1 to 8.

Gujilde stated they are focused on security and coordination with the local police to ensure a smooth process.

In a coordination meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Comelec-Mandaue met with the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) to ensure that necessary safety measures are in place.

Gujilde emphasized the importance of maintaining order during the COC filing process, especially as candidates and their supporters are expected to gather at the designated venue.

The Comelec office, located beside the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, will serve as the primary venue for filing COCs. However, on Oct. 1, 5 and 8, the venue will shift to the sports complex to accommodate larger crowds.

Looming deadline

Although filing a COC does not make a person an official candidate, it ensures that their name will be included on the ballot. Official candidacy status will only be granted once the campaign period begins on March 28.

Gujilde urged eligible Mandaue City residents to complete their voter registration before the Sept. 30 deadline.

She reminded residents not to delay and to take advantage of final opportunities to register, especially on Saturday, Sept. 28, when the Comelec office will be open for late registrants.

However, Gujilde cautioned that registration will be limited on Monday, Sept. 30, as the Comelec office will be used for other purposes in the afternoon.

In recent weeks, Comelec-Mandaue has seen a surge in registrants, with daily figures reaching up to 400. Many are either new voters or individuals updating their information or transferring their registrations. As of this quarter, Comelec-Mandaue has recorded around 7,000 new registrants, bringing the total number of registered voters in the city to over 230,000 as of July.

To further accommodate voters, Comelec-Mandaue continues implementing the Register Anywhere Program, conducting satellite registrations weekly across various locations in the city.

Gujilde stated that residents should bring one valid ID for registration, with students needing only their student ID. Additionally, barangay certificates with photos are also accepted as valid identification.

The Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex will serve as the central hub for final registration efforts as the city approaches the deadline. / CAV