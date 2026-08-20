Kin surrenders, admits killing aunt

A 23-YEAR-OLD man surrendered to police and admitted killing his 65-year-old aunt in Barangay Tubigagmanok, Asturias town.

Carlo Tatoy Solasco, a construction worker, surrendered to the Asturias Police Station at 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2026, two days after the body of his aunt, Myrna Solasco Pil, was discovered.

Asturias police chief Capt. John Kennedy E. Pajantoy said Solasco went to the station with his parents because he could no longer bear the weight of his conscience.

“Boluntaryo siyang mitahan ug gibutyag ug giangkon ang tanang sirkumstansya nga may kalabotan sa pagpatay sa biktima,” Pajantoy said.

(He voluntarily surrendered and disclosed and admitted to all the circumstances surrounding the killing of the victim.)

Pil’s niece discovered her body near a broken coconut tree in an isolated area of Purok 1 on the morning of Aug. 15.

The victim’s younger brother, Romeo Pil, said he suspected that his sister had been beaten with a metal pipe based on the injuries she sustained.

Police recovered a pipe, a slipper and the victim’s hat at the scene.

Romeo also alleged that his nephew had a problem involving illegal drugs and was among those illegally extracting sand from his sister’s property.

As of this writing, it was not certain what the motive behind Pil’s killing was.

Pajantoy said Solasco’s surrender also helped advance the police investigation.

“Maayo ang iyang gibuhat nga mitahan siya kay ang among imbestigasyon nakakuha na og impormasyon nga nagtudlo kang Carlo isip maoy naghimo sa krimen,” Pajantoy said.

(It was good that he surrendered because our investigation had already gathered information pointing to Carlo as the one who committed the crime.)

Solasco is currently detained at the Asturias Police Station as police prepare to file a murder case against him. / ABC