Kin suspect foul play in woman's death from Dumanjug fire

THE relatives of 36-year-old woman who died on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024, in a fire that struck her mother-in-law’s house in the mountain barangay of Tubod-Dugoan, Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu, suspected foul play.

Elvira Bermejo, mother-in-law of the victim, Leonida Agbon Hambalos, revealed this in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

When the fire broke out in Bermejo's bedroom, Hambalos was asleep in the other bedroom and the entire house was destroyed.

According to Bermejo, an autopsy on the victim's remains has already been conducted to ascertain whether foul play had a role in her demise.

The autopsy result will be released in seven days.

Bermejo described her daughter-in-law as very kind.

She said that a few hours before the incident, the victim claimed P21,000 from a money remittance center at the town proper that her husband, who works in Japan, had sent, and gave P4,000 of the amount to her.

Bermejo believed that the culprit might have robbed the victim, killed her, and then set the house on fire.

Fortunately, Bermejo was not harmed because she was sleeping in her other home.

Bermejo hoped that justice will be given to the death of her son's wife. (DVG, TPT)