King of Trainers arrives at Cebu

Founded in 1981 in Bury, Greater Manchester, England by John Wardle and David Makin (“JD”), JD Sports has established itself as one of the world's leading sports fashion retailers. Known for bringing together the greatest, latest, and most sought-after footwear, apparel, and accessories, it offers an extensive selection from global brands such as Nike, adidas, New Balance, Puma, ASICS, On, and more.

With a growing global presence across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, JD Sports now operates more than 4000 stores in 35 countries. The brand continues to define the sports fashion landscape through its distinctive combination of sports performance, contemporary style, and streetwear culture.

Operated in the Philippines by Stores Specialists, Inc. (SSI), the largest specialty retailer in the country, JD Sports Ayala Center Cebu marks the fifth store in the Philippines and the first location outside of Metro Manila. The opening represents another milestone in JD Sports’ continued expansion in the country, bringing its global assortment of sports fashion and lifestyle products closer to the Cebuano community.

To celebrate the opening, JD Sports Ayala Center Cebu will offer exclusive in-store promotions and a Cebu-exclusive tote bag gift-with-purchase from October 1 until supplies last.