Kira Balinger admits to coming from a ‘broken family’

FORMER “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate Kira Balinger did not deny that she comes from a broken family.

Kira’s parents separated when she was 11 or 12 years old.

“My parents, they’re still married, but they split a long time ago when I was very, very young,” the actress said in an interview with the ABS-CBN podcast “Oh My Gan!”

Kira said she is an only child and that growing up without her father was not easy.

“Growing up with just one parent, it was very, very tough. I love my mom, but I also want my dad to be there too. Like, where was he during my first heartbreak?” Kira said.

“Seeing other people with complete families, actually up until now, it still pricks the heart talaga. There’s this longing,” she confessed.

Despite the personal and professional challenges she has faced, Kira said she drew strength from her mother, whom she described as her “No. 1 protector,” as well as from her close friends. / TRC