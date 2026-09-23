Kira Balinger dragged into Fyang’s blind item

KIRA BALINGER denied being the actress Fyang Smith was referring to when she revealed that a woman invited JM Ibarra to continue their after-party in her hotel room.

“There was a woman who invited JM at an event to go up to her room,” read the statement on the paper Fyang held during their guesting on Gandang Gabi Vice last Sunday.

According to Fyang, the incident happened when she and JM attended the ABS-CBN Ball.

“I found out because he (JM) told me. You know, he said something like, ‘Let’s have an after-party in my room. She’s older than me,’” Fyang revealed.

JM added, “I just smiled because I might look disrespectful. It was in English, the way she said it.”

Fyang provided another clue, saying, “She’s an English speaker... She’s from ABS-CBN.”

Although Fyang did not reveal the actress’s name, Kira was among those speculated online to be the woman in the blind item.

However, on Sept. 21, Kira reposted on her Instagram Stories an official statement released by her official fan page, denying the allegations.

“To end the unwarranted harassment, false accusations, and baseless speculations immediately: it was NOT Kira Balinger,” read part of the statement.

Kira also said that her type is not Filipino men but foreigners, adding a heart emoji. / TRC