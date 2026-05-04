Kiray Celis announces pregnancy

Actress-comedienne Kiray Celis has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Stephan Estopia.

In a Facebook video titled “Finding out I’m pregnant,” Celis shared her emotional reaction upon learning about her pregnancy.

“Ikaw ang pinakamatamis na sagot sa lahat ng panalangin namin,” she said.

Estopia also shared an ultrasound clip of their baby.

“Finally, our little miracle is here,” Celis wrote, adding jokingly that she hopes the child inherits her husband’s height.

The couple got married on Dec. 13, 2025, at the Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus in Pasay City. / TRC S