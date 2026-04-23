Cebu

Kitkat suffers eye blood vessel rupture amid extreme heat

Kitkat suffers eye blood vessel rupture amid extreme heat
Published on

TV host, singer and actress Kitkat Favia revealed that she experienced ruptured blood vessels in both eyes, which she attributed to extreme heat.

She shared photos on Instagram Stories on April 16 showing redness in her eyes.

“Kung kailan may taping pa! Ingat tayo, sobrang init talaga… kung ‘yung iba dinudugo ang ilong sa init, ako naman sa mata pumutok ang blood vessels,” she said.

Her ophthalmologist confirmed that the condition is a subconjunctival hemorrhage, which may take about a week to heal. / TRC

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph