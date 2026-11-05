KMJS apologizes to Paete woodcarver over Halloween feature

Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) has apologized to a woodcarver from Paete, Laguna, following its “Gabi ng Lagim” episode aired on Nov. 1, 2026, during the Kalag-kalag observance. The segment was titled “Ukit.”

The apology came after the Paete Historical & Cultural Heritage Foundation Inc. released an official statement expressing concern that the feature could damage the reputation of sculptor Pio Fadul and the town, known as the “Carving Capital of the Philippines.”

The foundation feared that instead of appreciating the craftsmanship behind Paete’s woodcarvings, tourists and potential buyers might begin to associate them with fear.

Some residents also criticized the segment for allegedly sensationalizing the horror angle to fit its Halloween theme.

“We would like to clarify that the report focused on experiences associated with a particular carving and should not be used as a basis for associating other works by Fadul or Ukit Paete in general with evil elements,” KMJS said in part of its statement.

“We have also reached out to the Fadul family to discuss their concerns, and we apologize to them and the people of Paete for the distress caused by the report.”/ TRC