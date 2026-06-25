‘KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie’ brings new chills beginning June 26

Fans of horror and suspense can relive the thrills and chills of “KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie” as it premieres on Prime Video beginning June 26.

Produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Public Affairs, the movie brings to the screen three terrifying stories inspired by real events, continuing the legacy of the country’s most anticipated Halloween television special.

Presented by Jessica Soho, the film features a star-studded cast led by Jillian Ward, Sanya Lopez, Elijah Canlas and Miguel Tanfelix.

The film is composed of three distinct stories directed by acclaimed filmmakers Yam Laranas, Dodo Dayao, and King Mark Baco.

Miguel Tanfelix banners “Pocong,” where a cadet seafarer’s first voyage turns terrifying when he encounters some hauntings aboard his ship, revealing truths more horrifying and disturbing than any ghosts. Beliefs about the pocong are rooted in Indonesian ghost stories and Malay folklore.

Sanya Lopez and Elijah Canlas headline “Berbalang,” written and directed by Dodo Dayao, DGPI. When a freshly murdered body is stolen from the town morgue, the police chief thinks he’s dealing with one of the townspeople – until whispers of a flesh-eating creature known as the berbalang begin to surface. Soon, the line between myth and reality starts to blur — leading everyone to confront something far more terrifying than they could ever imagine.

Rounding off the hair-raising stories is “Sanib,” starring Jillian Ward, where a young girl becomes possessed by an unspeakable evil. A priest-in-training must confront his deepest fears and test his faith in a battle between light and darkness. Sanib delves into the thin line between faith and fear, exploring what it truly means to face evil in all its forms. / PR S