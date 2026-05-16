Knicks 53-year title drought

IT HAS been 53 years—or over five decades—since the New York Knicks last tasted a championship title in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

To put that timeline into perspective, legendary coach Phil Jackson was still a player back then, serving as a reserve forward for that championship-winning Knicks squad. That historic team was led by the legendary powerhouse of Walt Frazier, Earl Monroe, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere, and Willis Reed.

During the 1990s, the Knicks fielded another formidable roster spearheaded by Hall-of-Famer Patrick Ewing, but their path to glory was repeatedly blocked by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

They managed to break through back to the NBA Finals in 1999 in spectacular fashion, storming their way through as the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed. However, they ultimately fell short against the San Antonio Spurs, missing out on the crown.

New York’s long championship drought serves as the ultimate fuel for the modern-day Knicks, who have now punched their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks are currently waiting for the winner of the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks reached this stage after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers, 4-0, in the second round, following a 4-2 first-round triumph in which they scorched the Atlanta Hawks.

Leading the charge for the Knicks is the star-studded core of point guard Jalen Brunson, big man Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, reinforced by heavy bench firepower in Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado, and Mitchell Robinson.

Looking back, the franchise entered a rebuilding phase at the turn of the millennium, later acquiring Carmelo Anthony, which translated to four playoff appearances. This paved the way for the modern “Nova-Knicks” Era, which consistently clinched playoff berths in 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O’Brien trophy is the singular mission of the Knicks under the guidance of head coach Mike Brown, who is also hunting for his first-ever championship as a head coach. Brown previously secured championship rings as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018, 2022) and the San Antonio Spurs (2003).

Expectations are sky-high from Knicks owner James Dolan, who made his expectations crystal clear during a recent interview in New York.

“Getting to the NBA Finals we absolutely have to do,” Dolan said in an article posted on Knicks page. “Winning the Finals, we should do.”

Meanwhile, Brown responded to the pressure, expressing that he is fully ready for the challenge.

“People have talked about an [NBA Finals] mandate — like, I’m coaching to win. It doesn’t matter what others say,” Brown stated. “I’m disappointed if we’re not in the Finals and having a chance to win it.”

It takes 16 victories to claim the coveted NBA title. With eight postseason wins already under their belt, the Knicks are exactly halfway through their championship mission. / RSC