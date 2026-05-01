Knicks dismantle Hawks

THE New York Knicks fashioned out the biggest playoff win in franchise history by crushing the Atlanta Hawks, 140-89, in Game 6 on Friday, May 1, 2026 (PH time), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

OG Anunoby fueled the offensive explosion, scoring 26 of his 29 points in the first half. Karl-Anthony Towns anchored the effort with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, marking his second triple-double of the series. Mikal Bridges added 24 notches.

The Knicks set several NBA playoff records by halftime. Their 40-15 lead after the first quarter was the largest in the shot-clock era, while their 47-point halftime cushion was the biggest ever in postseason history, according to AP.

It was New York’s third straight victory after trailing the series 2-1 following back-to-back one-point losses.

“It speaks volumes on our team that we were able to bounce back from two disappointing losses,” Towns reportedly said. “We had to step up to the challenge of being down in the series — super proud of our guys for that.”

The Knicks’ 51-point rout tied for the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA playoff history.

Dyson Daniels and Mitchell Robinson were both ejected after a fight broke out following two free throws by Anunoby that gave New York a 50-point lead in the second quarter.

New York reached the 100-point mark with 8:21 left in the third quarter and the starters were pulled with 2:45 remaining in the period.

“It was just a tough position to be in,” Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson said. “We dug ourselves a deep hole from the start and it was tough to climb out of that.”

Johnson led Atlanta with 21 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga scored 11 each.

The Knicks advanced to face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers series in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wolves also advance

The Minnesota Timberwolves also moved on after beating the Denver Nuggets, 110-98, in Game 6 to win their series, according to AP.

Jaden McDaniels starred with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Terrence Shannon Jr. added 24 points in a surprise start as Minnesota played without its top three guards due to injuries.

With Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid leading a bigger lineup, the Timberwolves dominated inside with a 64-40 advantage in points in the paint and a 50-33 rebounding edge.

“This is what you don’t really teach. This is about will. It’s about heart and that’s how we were able to overcome this great challenge,” said Gobert, who finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Minnesota, the No. 6 seed in the West, will open the second round at San Antonio on Monday (Tuesday in PH) after the second-seeded Spurs eliminated Portland in five games.

Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Denver, while Jamal Murray struggled with just 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting. Cameron Johnson added 27 points for the Nuggets.

In Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points and Paul George added 23 as the 76ers beat the Boston Celtics, 106-93, to force a Game 7. / LBG