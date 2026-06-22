KNOW THE LAW: The Anti-Bullying Act of 2013

BULLYING is being eyed as the primary motive behind a school shooting that killed three students and wounded seven others at San Jose National High School in Barangay San Jose, Tacloban City, Leyte, on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Police said the two suspects, who were arrested following the shooting, are both Grade 9 students who have reportedly been bullied since Grade 7.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent school altercations in the country. On June 16, 2026, seven students were injured when a 14-year-old Grade 8 student stabbed classmates inside a Grade 5 classroom in General Trias City, Cavite. Three days later, on June 19, another stabbing occurred inside Cavite National High School, leaving a Grade 11 student wounded.

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara previously stressed the need to immediately address bullying, recognizing its severe impact on learners.

Angara noted that bullying is a primary driver of absenteeism, poor academic performance, and school dropouts, with studies consistently showing it as a persistent concern in schools. But what legally constitutes bullying?