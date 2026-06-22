KNOW THE LAW: The Anti-Bullying Act of 2013

BULLYING is being eyed as the primary motive behind a school shooting that killed three students and wounded seven others at San Jose National High School in Barangay San Jose, Tacloban City, Leyte, on Monday, June 22, 2026.
Police said the two suspects, who were arrested following the shooting, are both Grade 9 students who have reportedly been bullied since Grade 7.
The incident is the latest in a series of violent school altercations in the country. On June 16, 2026, seven students were injured when a 14-year-old Grade 8 student stabbed classmates inside a Grade 5 classroom in General Trias City, Cavite. Three days later, on June 19, another stabbing occurred inside Cavite National High School, leaving a Grade 11 student wounded.
Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara previously stressed the need to immediately address bullying, recognizing its severe impact on learners.
Angara noted that bullying is a primary driver of absenteeism, poor academic performance, and school dropouts, with studies consistently showing it as a persistent concern in schools. But what legally constitutes bullying?
What is bullying under RA 10627?
Under Republic Act (RA) 10627, also known as the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, bullying is defined as any severe or repeated written, verbal, or electronic expression, or physical act or gesture directed at another student that causes:
Fear of physical or emotional harm
Damage to property
A hostile school environment
Infringement on a student's rights
Disruption of the educational process
The law classifies bullying into four types:
Physical: Unwanted physical contact such as punching, pushing, shoving, kicking, slapping, headlocks, school pranks, or using objects as weapons.
Emotional: Any act that causes damage to a victim’s psyche or emotional well-being.
Verbal: Slanderous statements, foul language, profanity, name-calling, tormenting, or negative comments on appearance, clothing, and body.
Cyber-bullying: Any bullying conducted through technology or electronic means.
Where does the law apply?
RA 10627, signed into law on September 12, 2013, mandates that all elementary and secondary schools nationwide adopt rigorous, proactive policies to prevent, address, and eliminate bullying within their institutions.
The law applies to acts committed:
On school grounds or adjacent properties.
At any school-sponsored or school-related activity, whether on or off school grounds.
On school buses, at school bus stops, or through school-owned electronic devices.
Off-campus or during non-school events, if the act creates a hostile environment at school or disrupts orderly operations.
What are schools required to do?
The law mandates all elementary and secondary schools to adopt clear anti-bullying policies. These must include prohibitions against bullying and retaliation against reporters; clear procedures for anonymous reporting, prompt investigation, and victim protection; counseling and mandatory rehabilitation programs for perpetrators; educational programs on bullying dynamics for both students and parents; and public records of bullying statistics, with student names kept strictly confidential.
Under the law, any student, parent, or school personnel who witnesses bullying is mandated to report the incident to the school principal, who must immediately investigate.
If bullying is substantiated, the school must take disciplinary administrative action, notify the parents of both parties, and involve law enforcement if criminal charges apply under the Revised Penal Code.
While anonymous reports are permitted, the law stipulates that no disciplinary action can be taken against an alleged perpetrator based solely on an anonymous claim.
Students who knowingly make false accusations will face disciplinary action.
School administrators who fail to comply with the law will face administrative sanctions from DepEd, while non-compliant private schools face the suspension of their permits to operate.
Following Monday’s incident in Tacloban City, DepEd urged authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry while calling on the public to respect the privacy and dignity of the children involved.
The agency said it is coordinating closely with school authorities and law enforcement to secure the school premises and ensure student safety.
“We strongly condemn this act of violence and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as our earnest prayers for the swift recovery of those who were injured. The Central Office is now mobilizing assistance to our affected learners,” DepEd said in a statement. (LRM)